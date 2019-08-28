English
    ONE MORE VICTORY! Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Mangal' Declared Tax-free In Maharashtra

    Here's how good news pouring in! Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Mangal' which is successfully running in theatrical screens, has now been declared tax-free in Maharashtra.

    Directed by Shakti Jagan, the film celebrates the scientists of Indian Space Research Organization, who successfully launched 'Mangalyaan', India's mission to Mars. The space flick had an ensemble star cast which included names like Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen and Sharman Joshi.

    'Mission Mangal' turned out to be Akshay Kumar's biggest opener and has minted Rs. 168. 48 crores. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#MissionMangal [Week 2] Fri 7.83 cr, Sat 13.32 cr, Sun 15.30 cr, Mon 3.87 cr. Total: ₹ 168.48 cr. India biz."

    Speaking about the film's success, Akshay earlier shared with us, "On a release day, when you know things are going well, I subside. It's a normal reaction from my side. I was not expecting this kind of response, to be honest. This is a new genre, never done in the Indian film industry."

    He further added, "I am glad this has worked and a new genre has opened up for the film industry. Hollywood makes fourteen to fifteen films on science, but this is our first. Just last night I was pitched a science fiction. I knew this has worked and now several films will be made."

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 28, 2019, 15:22 [IST]
