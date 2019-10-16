    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Housefull 4: Akshay Kumar-Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Bhoot' Song Fails To Woo Netizens

      By
      |

      The latest song of Housefull 4, Bhoot featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Akshay Kumar and his co-stars, is out and fans are anything but impressed. Earlier, fans were looking forward to the collaboration of Akshay and Nawazuddin but they feel let down after the song's release. The song is sung by Mika, while its lyrics are penned by director Farhad Samji. The song is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. Check out the netizens' reactions below..

      Ak is Life @Akkian_Vaibhav: "@farhad_samji ye comedy ke naam pe kya lyrics likhta hai😂😂😂 Om bhatt...Alia bhatt😂😂 Ise humour kehte hai to nai chaiye bhai. #TheBhootSong."

      Bello King Khan @Bellokingkhan: "#TheBhootSong is another CRAP song from #Housefull4 . #Housefull4Trailer but Music is ! Now only Akshay Kumar and Entertainment can save this film. Ps. I dont trust the director."

      akshay-kumar-nawazuddin-siddiqui-bhoot-song-from-housefull-4-fails-to-impress-the-netizens

      AALISHA @AngelBhardwaaj: #TheBhootSong confirmed #Housefull4 music album is a disaster😔 @akshaykumar only u can save this movie. I'm Gonna watch only for u."

      Arshad Shaikh @ArshadS35364741: "#TheBhootSong is another CRAP song from Housefull 4. #Housefull4 Music is DISASTER ! Now only Akshay Kumar can save this film with his comic timing. @akshaykumar."

      AK's Warrior @AksWarrior1: "I agree #TheBhootSong is a pathetic one just because of this song why to troll & make fun of other songs from the movie. #EkChumma was truly a blockbuster one & #ShaitanKaSaala might be a strictly AVG one but AK's dance moves & #TheBalaChallange had created a hype for #Housefull4."

      ＥＥＲᴴᵒᵘˢᵉᶠᵘˡˡ⁴ @CallMeAkkian: "Not Happy with Lyrics but it's Fine. It was Hilarious. Akshay Kumar's Expressions is the Best Part of the Song. Nawazudin was also Good."

      Jai Mata Di @SachinB58290576: "Is anything Original in #Housefull4 ???? Movie #Baahubali Copy. #TheBalaChallenge English Song Copy... #TheBhootSong Ammadu Let's do Kummudu... #KhaidiNo150 Song Copy... @akshaykumar Bala look @JohnnySins

      Copy...."

      Clearly, fans had expected more from Akshay Kumar! We have to wait and watch if the film manages to tickle the funny bone of the audiences.

      (Social media posts are unedited.)

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue