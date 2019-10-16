Housefull 4: Akshay Kumar-Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Bhoot' Song Fails To Woo Netizens

The latest song of Housefull 4, Bhoot featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Akshay Kumar and his co-stars, is out and fans are anything but impressed. Earlier, fans were looking forward to the collaboration of Akshay and Nawazuddin but they feel let down after the song's release. The song is sung by Mika, while its lyrics are penned by director Farhad Samji. The song is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. Check out the netizens' reactions below..

Ak is Life @Akkian_Vaibhav: "@farhad_samji ye comedy ke naam pe kya lyrics likhta hai😂😂😂 Om bhatt...Alia bhatt😂😂 Ise humour kehte hai to nai chaiye bhai. #TheBhootSong."

Bello King Khan @Bellokingkhan: "#TheBhootSong is another CRAP song from #Housefull4 . #Housefull4Trailer but Music is ! Now only Akshay Kumar and Entertainment can save this film. Ps. I dont trust the director."

AALISHA @AngelBhardwaaj: #TheBhootSong confirmed #Housefull4 music album is a disaster😔 @akshaykumar only u can save this movie. I'm Gonna watch only for u."

Arshad Shaikh @ArshadS35364741: "#TheBhootSong is another CRAP song from Housefull 4. #Housefull4 Music is DISASTER ! Now only Akshay Kumar can save this film with his comic timing. @akshaykumar."

AK's Warrior @AksWarrior1: "I agree #TheBhootSong is a pathetic one just because of this song why to troll & make fun of other songs from the movie. #EkChumma was truly a blockbuster one & #ShaitanKaSaala might be a strictly AVG one but AK's dance moves & #TheBalaChallange had created a hype for #Housefull4."

ＥＥＲᴴᵒᵘˢᵉᶠᵘˡˡ⁴ @CallMeAkkian: "Not Happy with Lyrics but it's Fine. It was Hilarious. Akshay Kumar's Expressions is the Best Part of the Song. Nawazudin was also Good."

Jai Mata Di @SachinB58290576: "Is anything Original in #Housefull4 ???? Movie #Baahubali Copy. #TheBalaChallenge English Song Copy... #TheBhootSong Ammadu Let's do Kummudu... #KhaidiNo150 Song Copy... @akshaykumar Bala look @JohnnySins

Copy...."

Clearly, fans had expected more from Akshay Kumar! We have to wait and watch if the film manages to tickle the funny bone of the audiences.

(Social media posts are unedited.)