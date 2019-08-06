English
    Akshay Kumar-Neeraj Pandey To Team Up For A Film On PM's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval?

    By
    |

    Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey are one of the most successful actor-director duos who have given us some of the most successful flicks like 'Special 26', 'Baby' and 'Toilet: Ek Katha'. If the latest buzz in the tinsel town is to be believed, the two are all set to collaborate on a film based on Ajit Doval, India's National Security Advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Akshay-Neeraj's Film Will Be A Thriller

    As per a Mumbai Mirror report, the film will be a thriller and will showcase the current National Security Advisor's career highlights. The work on the scripting and research is underway but there's still time before the project goes into production.

    Neeraj Will First Wrap Ajay Devgn's 'Chanakya' Before Starting This Film

    The report further quoted a source close to the development as saying, "Neeraj will first make Chanakya with Ajay Devgn, which was announced a few months ago. Akshay also has to complete prior commitments. The team wants to lock the script before making an official announcement." Previously, Paresh Rawal's character in Vicky Kaushal's 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' was inspired by Ajit Doval.

    Who Is Ajit Doval?

    The former Intelligence Bureau Director began his career as an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer in Kerala cadre's 1968 batch. Actively participating in anti-insurgency operations in Punjab and Mizoram, he reportedly also negotiated and facilitated the release of passengers from IC-814 in Kandahar, Afghanistan in 1999. Earlier this year, he was also a member of the core team that strategised the Balakot air strike. He also served as the Head of Intelligence Bureau's operation wing before being promoted as director. Ajit is also a recipient of one of the highest military gallantry awards, 'Kirti Chakra'.

    Meanwhile, Akshay Has A Busy Year Ahead

    The superstar will be next seen in 'Mission Mangal'. Apart from this, he is also a part of 'Good News', 'Housefull 4', 'Laxmmi Bomb', 'Bachchan Pandey' and 'Ikka'.

    Akshay Kumar Feels That Some Actors' Need For Standing Out In Films Stem From Insecurities

