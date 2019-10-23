Akshay Kumar On Insecurities: Never thought A Guy From Chandni Chowk Would Become Akshay Kumar

It is a time in Bollywood when star-power is not the main factor that determines the success of movies. Top Bollywood actors' films have been repeatedly failing lately. Additionally, audiences' taste in movies has also changed. In such a context, Khiladi star Akshay Kumar has maintained his relevance in the industry, and is fearlessly exploring every kind of genre in the movies.

So, does Akshay ever feel insecure? In a recent interview, he revealed that he has things that he could never dream of, and he has no reason to feel insecure at this stage in his life.

"By God's grace and my parents' blessings, I have everything that one can dream of. Never had I thought that I will reach here and that life will give me so much. I only feel a sense of gratitude for what I have. I never forget where my journey began and how much distance I've covered from that point. That fills me with happiness," said Akshay.

He continued, "As for insecurities, na mujhe pehle thi aur na aaj hai ( I did not have any before and I don't have any now). Laanat hai if I ever feel that way after all that I have been blessed with. My parents didn't ever let that enter my mind. Socha tha ki ek Chandni Chowk ka launda kabhi Akshay Kumar banega (Never thought a boy from Chandni Chowk would become Akshay Kumar). I have no reason to feel insecure at this stage of my life and career."

Akshay is currently promoting his upcoming movie, Housefull 4, which also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol and many others. It is directed by Farhad Samji, and it is going to hit screens on October 26.

