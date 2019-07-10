English
    Akshay Kumar On Mission Mangal: I Get Inspired When A Film Like This Happens

    By
    |

    Akshay Kumar seems to have taken it upon himself to inspire and entertain with his films. After tales of heroism that were untold like Airlift, Rustom and Kesari, his next, Mission Mangal, celebrates the power of women scientists and their achievements. The makers unveiled the film's teaser yesterday and it received praises from all nooks and corners.

    Akshay Says He Gets Inspired By Films Like Mission Mangal

    The actor who plays a scientist in the film was quoted as saying, "I get inspired when a film like this happens in front of me. What a brilliant story this is, inspired by a real incident."

    The Actor Reveals Why He Came On Board For The Film

    "Few people know NASA sent a satellite to Mars for close to Rs 6,000 crore, and ISRO did it in only Rs 450 crore. Just see the difference... A little common sense, and we saved a lot of money. Can you believe this story has not been told yet? I want to tell it, that's why I came on board," said Akshay.

    The Film Belongs To These Five Girls

    He further added, "This is a work of 17-18,000 engineers and scientists at ISRO. While listening to so many real stories of women scientists, I found it amazing how they managed their homes while being so incredible at work. Through this film, I want to tell them that they're great. This movie belongs to these five girls, played by Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menon. This is their movie."

    Celebrating Women Power

    Meanwhile, Akshay dropped a new still from the film and captioned it as, "Be it making a home or launching a successful space mission, women know it all! Celebrating the power of women scientists : #MissionMangal is their story."

    Helmed by Jagan Shakti, Mission Mangal is based on the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists who worked on the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM). The film is slated to lock horns with Prabhas's Saaho and John Abraham's Batla House on Independence Day this year.

