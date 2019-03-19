English
    Akshay Kumar To Contest Lok Sabha Elections On BJP Ticket? The Actor Has This To Say!

    Of late, there were various reports doing the rounds that the Bharatiya Janata Party has been considering fielding superstar Akshay Kumar in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. However, the Khiladi actor has now rubbished all these reports. Akshay was speaking at the press conference of his upcoming film 'Kesari' which is releasing this week.

    Akshay Kumar Sets The Record Straight

    While quizzed about reports of him making his political career debut, Akshay said, "No, I won't be contesting any elections."

    Politics Is Not My Agenda, Says Akshay

    He further said, "Politics is not on my agenda. I feel what I am doing through my films, I will never be able to do that through politics."

    PM Modi's Tweet

    Earlier, PM Narendra Modi had tagged top politicians and actors, including Akshay, Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan and other B-town celebs on Twitter urging them to "encourage" people to vote in record numbers in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

    Akshay Kumar's Reply

    Akshay Kumar had replied back to the Prime Minister with a tweet that read, "Well said @narendramodi ji. The true hallmark of a democracy lies in people's participation in the electoral process. Voting has to be a superhit prem katha between our nation and its voters."

    On the work front, Akshay Kumar has a string of releases which include Kesari, Mission Mangal and Housefull 4.

    Read more about: akshay kumar kesari
    Story first published: Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 11:14 [IST]
