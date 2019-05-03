English
    Finally Akshay Kumar Opens Up About His Canadian Citizenship; Gets TROLLED Again

    Akshay Kumar angry reaction on Canadian citizenship

    Akshay Kumar issues an official statement w.r.t. his Canadian citizenship that reads, "I really don't understand the unwarranted interest and negativity about my citizenship. I have never hidden or denied that I hold a Canadian passport. It is also equally true that I have not visited Canada in the last seven years."

    "I work in India, and pay all my taxes in India. While all these years, I have never needed to prove my love for India to anyone, I find it disappointing that my citizenship issue is constantly dragged into needless controversy, a matter that is personal, legal, non-political, and of no consequence to others."

    "I would like to continue contributing in my small way to the causes that I believe in and make India stronger and stronger."

    Here's How Twitterati reacted to his official statement:

    RM @twitmenon: "Then you should focus on your work like other foreign actors in India & not become poster boy for a fundamentalist political party & dance to the loony tunes of its leaders. If you can't vote in India then why indulge in its politics." [pic]

    Sanjay Khanna @khannasanjay: "You have problem when somebody asks about your citizenship. Can you tell how others feel when told to prove their patriotism. It's even more difficult. Have you ever spoken against that? At least speak now. Non Political? You are good at comedy." [sic]

    Karan Johar ANGRY With Tara Sutaria For Praising Kangana Ranaut?

    चौ. लाल्या @LiberalLalya: "अरे भाई अगर आप कॅनडा के सिटीझन है तो accept कर लिजीए ना कोई आपको डाटेगा नही मिडियावालो से मूह छुपाने से क्या हॊगा। रही बात आपके देशभक्ती वाली movies के दुकान की उसमे उन्नीस बिस चलता रहेगा." [sic]

    Andrew Mohan Charles @andrewmohanc: "#AkshayKumar if I were from #Canada I would be asking the government to keep a close watch on you as a #Nazi." [sic]

    Friday, May 3, 2019, 17:22 [IST]
