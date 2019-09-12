Akshay Kumar Is OVERWHELMED By Juhi Chawla’s Gesture On His Birthday; Calls It 'The Best Gift'

The Khiladi star of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar turned 52 a few days back, and birthday wishes from friends in the industry poured in on social media. Akshay took to Twitter to thank everyone for the wishes, but he made a special mention of one particular gift given to him by his dear friend, Juhi Chawla. Akshay said that this was the best gift a friend could give to another. Read further to find out what it is!

On the occasion of Akshay's birthday, Juhi pledged 100 trees through Cauvery Calling, a project aiming to revitalize river Cauvery by planting 242 crore trees.

Juhi tweeted, "As our Khiladi Kumar is forever upbeat to champion a cause, to celebrate his birthday today we plegde a 100 trees as a part of the greater #CauveryCalling intiative. Happy Birthday @akshaykumar," (sic)

As our Khiladi Kumar is forever upbeat to champion a cause, to celebrate his birthday today we plegde a 100 trees as a part of the greater #CauveryCalling intiative. 😀 Happy Birthday @akshaykumar — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) September 9, 2019

Akshay was elated with this gift, and he tweeted, "This is truly the best gift a friend could give to another, Juhi Chawla. I'm moved by your compassion and dedication towards a worthy cause. Thanks to Sadhguru and his Cauvery Calling initiative, I got a bonus share of goodwill," (sic).

This is truly the best gift a friend could give to another, @iam_juhi. Am moved by your compassion and dedication towards a worthy cause. Thanks to @SadhguruJV and his #CauveryCalling initiative, I got a bonus share of goodwill :) https://t.co/AwTH4Mr1NJ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 11, 2019

Juhi made this sweet gesture not only to Akshay Kumar, but has donated 100 trees each on the occassion of Rishi Kapoor and Asha Bhonsle's birthdays also. Giving a call to all her fans to donate Rs. 42 and contribute to atleast one tree, Juhi had earlier tweeted this video -

There is a Chinese proverb...The best time to plant a tree is 20 years ago, the second best time is NOW 🌱🌳🌍 Take Action to Save Cauvery. Plant a tree at https://t.co/WHVW3C7jy6. NOW pic.twitter.com/nUbXk4MtSr — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) August 23, 2019

Cauvery Calling is a river revival initiative by Sadhguru's Isha Foundation, which seeks to address issues of water, soil and farmer distress in the region by taking up large scale planting of trees.

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut had donated a whopping amount of Rs 42 lakhs for the cause. Other celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Anupam Kher, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Dia Mirza, Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannaah Bhatia and others have also endorsed the project, and urged their fans to contribute in whatever ways they can. Nawazuddin has started his own campaign to raise funds for 1 lakh trees.

