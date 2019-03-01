Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal & Suniel Shetty Reunite For Hera Pheri 3, Indra Kumar Reveals Details!

English
    Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal's Hera Phera franchise never fails to tickle our funny bone every time it plays on TV. Over the years, Paresh Rawal's iconic role of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte enjoys an immense fan-following. Lately, there were reports that the trio would be reuniting on the big screen for Hera Pheri 3.

    Well folks, here's some good news for you! The third installment in the franchise has been confirmed and is slated to go on floors soon. 

    Hera Pheri 3 Will Be Directed By Indra Kumar

    While Hera Pheri was helmed by Priyadarshan, the second film in the franchise was directed by Neeraj Vora. Vora was supposed to direct Hera Pheri 3 as well. But the actor/writer/director passed away in December 2017. Now, the film is back on track with Indra Kumar donning the director's hat.

    The 'Total Dhamaal' Director Confirmed The News

    He was quoted as saying by DNA, "I'm happy that the favourite trio is coming back together."

    This Is When The Comic Caper Will Go On Floors

    "We start the film towards the end of this year. It's currently being scripted. I was completely cut off from that project for the last three months because I was busy with Total Dhamaal," Kumar further added.

    Hera Pheri 3 Will Be High On VFX

    The filmmaker was quoted as saying by the tabloid, "I'm addicted to VFX now, after working on Total Dhamaal. So, it will definitely be bigger and better and involve heavy VFX. I'm expecting people to enjoy the film as much."

    Meanwhile, Indra Kumar's latest film 'Total Dhamaal' which stars Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor and others have been performing extremely well at the box office. The adventure comedy has minted Rs 94.55 crore in its first week of release.

