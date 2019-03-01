Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal & Suniel Shetty Reunite For Hera Pheri 3, Indra Kumar Reveals Details!

Hera Pheri 3 Will Be Directed By Indra Kumar

While Hera Pheri was helmed by Priyadarshan, the second film in the franchise was directed by Neeraj Vora. Vora was supposed to direct Hera Pheri 3 as well. But the actor/writer/director passed away in December 2017. Now, the film is back on track with Indra Kumar donning the director's hat.

The 'Total Dhamaal' Director Confirmed The News

He was quoted as saying by DNA, "I'm happy that the favourite trio is coming back together."

This Is When The Comic Caper Will Go On Floors

"We start the film towards the end of this year. It's currently being scripted. I was completely cut off from that project for the last three months because I was busy with Total Dhamaal," Kumar further added.

Hera Pheri 3 Will Be High On VFX

The filmmaker was quoted as saying by the tabloid, "I'm addicted to VFX now, after working on Total Dhamaal. So, it will definitely be bigger and better and involve heavy VFX. I'm expecting people to enjoy the film as much."