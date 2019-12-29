Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, & Ajay Devgn In Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe: Glimpse Video Goes Viral!

Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Ajay Devgn, the three crowd-pullers of the Hindi cinema are coming together on the silver screen very soon. The trio is all set to share the screen in the upcoming Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi. Recently, the director shared a glimpse video of his 'cop universe featuring Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Ajay Devgn, on social media.

The cop universe glimpse video was shared on the first anniversary of Rohit Shetty's Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba, which hit the theatres in 2018. Akshay, Ranveer, and Ajay are seen in the get-ups of their characters Veer Sooryavanshi, Sangram Bhalerao, and Bajirao Singham respectively in the interesting video which has been going viral on social media.

The special video begins with glimpses from Simmba and Singham featuring Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn, respectively. It later introduces Sooryavanshi, the third installment of Rohit Shetty's cop universe, and announces the release date. The Akshay Kumar starrer has been slated to hit the theatres on March 27, 2020.

As reported earlier, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Ajay Devgn are coming together for the first time in their careers for Sooryavanshi. Akshay plays the titular character in the movie, which will feature Ranveer and Ajay in extended cameo appearances. Katrina Kaif essays the female lead opposite Akshay in the movie, thus teaming up with the actor after a very long gap.

Singham, the first installment of Rohit Shetty's cop universe which hit the theatres in 2011 is the official remake of Tamil blockbuster Singam, which features Suriya in the title role. Singham Returns, the sequel which was released in 2014 was inspired by the popular Malayalam film Ekalavyan, which had Suresh Gopi in the lead role.

The third installment of the cop universe, Simmba hit the theatres in December 2018. The movie, which is an adaptation of Telugu blockbuster Temper, featured Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles.

