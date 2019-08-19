Akshay Kumar's Reaction After John Abraham Texted Him To Congratulate On 'Mission Mangal' Success

John Abraham and Akshay Kumar have starred together in films like 'Garam Masala', 'Housefull 2' and their bromance on the big screen has always been appreciated by the audience. Last year, their films, 'Satyameva Jayete' and 'Gold' locked horns at the box office.

This year too, Akshay's 'Mission Mangal' and John's 'Batla House' clashed at the box office. Prior to the film's release, John was asked in a couple of interviews about the clash. To this, the actor replied that in the future, he might clash with other actors on Eid, Diwali and Christmas and therefore, everyone needs to get comfortable with each other.

Meanwhile, both the films, 'Mission Mangal' and 'Batla House' are faring well at the box office. In a recent interview with Mid-day when John was asked about the best comment he received from a filmmaker, the actor surprised everyone by taking Akshay's name.

He revealed that post the success of 'Mission Mangal', he texted Akshay to congratulate him and in return, the Khiladi Kumar replied back, "I am happy for you too. It's time we work together." Now, that's what we call 'bromance at its peak'!

Speaking about the box office collections of both the movies, 'Mission Mangal' is racing towards the 100 crore mark. The four-day box office collections now stands at Rs. 97.56 crore. On the other hand, John Abraham's 'Batla House' is inching towards the 50 crore mark as it minted a total of Rs. 97.56 crore.

Both, 'Mission Mangal' and 'Batla House' are inspired by real-life incidents. While the former is based on India's mission to Mars, the latter revolves around the infamous Batla House which took place in New Delhi in 2008.

