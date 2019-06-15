English
    Akshay Kumar REACTS To Getting TROLLED For Changing Sooryavanshi Release Date!

    By
    |
    Akshay Kumar requests fans regarding Sooryavanshi & Salman Khan's Inshallah | FilmiBeat

    Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi was all set to lock horns with Salman Khan's Inshallah on Eid 2020. However a few days ago, the makers of Sooryavanshi rescheduled the release date of their film to avoid clash with the Salman Khan starrer.

    However, this move didn't go down well with a few netizens who started negative Twitter trends such as "#BoycottSooryavanshi" and "ShameOnRohitShetty" to troll Akshay and director Rohit Shetty for changing the film's release date.

    When these hate tweets came to Akshay's notice, the Khiladi Kumar took to Twitter to urge netizens to stop promoting negative trends related to Sooryavanshi. Here's what he had to say.

    Akshay Kumar's Plea To His Fans

    The actor took to his Twitter handle and wrote, ""Since the past few days I've noticed some negative trends being done by people dearest to me... you guys. I can see and understand your angst, all I do is request you all with folded hands not to start/participate in such trends."

    The Actor Says He Took Up The Film With A Very Positive Outlook

    He further wrote, "I took up Sooryavanshi with a very positive outlook, let's continue making and releasing it in the same way."

    For Those Who Ain't Aware

    It was Salman Khan who had announced the new release date of Sooryavanshi and also thanked Rohit for averting the box office clash by tweeting, "I always thought of him as my younger brother and today he proves it... #RohitShetty Sooryavanshi releasing on 27th March, 2020."

    Speaking About Sooryavanshi

    The film stars Akshay Kumar as Anti-terrorism squad chief while Katrina Kaif essays the role of his romantic interest. The first shooting schedule of the film has already kick-started in Bangkok.

    Akshay Kumar Doesn't Want To Be Compared With Ajay Devgn; Doing THIS To Avoid Comparisons

