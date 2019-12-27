Akshay Kumar Reacts To Kushal Punjabi's Suicide: Be Brave Enough To Face The Problem

The sudden demise of actor Kushal Punjabi has left everyone shocked and devastated. Kushal, who had worked in movies like Lakshay and Kaal, was found hanging in his Bandra apartment in the early hours of Friday.

Actor Akshay Kumar, who has worked with Kushal in Andaaz, expressed his grief over his suicide and urged the people to be brave enough to face any problem in life.

In a group interview with media, Akshay said, "I had worked with him. Everybody has their own thing. Some people are lucky enough to understand it, some don't. Family also matters and we don't know why people do such things. There must be some reason to it. But all I can say, is guys be brave enough, face the problem."

He further added, "It's a lovely life you have, it's beautiful body you have cultured. Your mother, your father has looked after you, given birth to you, don't just let it go. I know it's very easy for me to just say it. But I think one should fight it out and just work on it and try not to take your life... It's a hard thing."

Apparently, Kushal was also a victim of depression. Akshay also asserted that he would like to make a film on the same subject as he can see so many people in India is suffering through the same.

Akshay's latest release, Good Newwz has already hit the theatres and the film has received positive response from the critics as well as the moviegoers. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film also casts Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.