Did Akshay Kumar STOP Talking To Rohit Shetty? The Actor Reacts To The Fallout Rumours!

Earlier today, it was reported that things are anything but good between actor Akshay Kumar and director Rohit Shetty. According to the report, Akshay and Rohit, who have joined hands for the first time for Karan Johar's Sooryavanshi, are giving a tough time to the latter. The report also claims that the cold war between Akshay and Rohit has been worsen to such an extent that Karan had to intervene and play the mediator between them to keep the film rolling.

Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying, "There are icy vibes between the lead actor and the director as they don't talk to each other on the sets of Sooryavanshi. Apparently, Akshay and Rohit have major problems with each other and to such a degree that they have stopped talking to each other."

The source further added, "There were massive creative differences on the script and the way the movie was being shot which apparently led to a showdown between both one day. Since that day they don't talk to each other but communicate on the sets through the assistant directors who explain the shots to Akshay before filming."

Akshay, who's known for his wit, shared a hilarious video on his Twitter page and quashed all the rumours in the funniest way ever! Akshay shared the video with a caption, "#BreakingNews - A fallout which might just make your day." In the video, Akshay and Rohit can be seen punching each other and screaming "Fallout fallout. Hume ladna padega (We'll have to fight)."

Check out the video below..