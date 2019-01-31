Akshay Kumar Receives Hatred From Netizens For Praising Pakistan!

Akshay Kumar, who's known for his 'patriotic' image got trolled on social media as an old video of him, praising Pakistan got viral. In the video, Akshay can be heard saying, "Pakistan mein meri filmein sabse zyada business karti hai. Jitna pyar mujhe wahan se milta hai, shayad hi kahin se milta hai (My films do the best business in Pakistan. The amount of love I get from the country, I hardly get that kind of love from anywhere else)."

A Twitter user named Mr Batty wrote, "Akshay Kumar is a global citizen of next level: He lives in Canada, gets love from Pakistan and sells nationalism in India." Another user named Charmer3103 wrote, "Aise hi thodi international khiladi kehte hai."

A Twitter user, @Bhai_saheb, questioned Akshay Kumar's patriotism saying, "Sahi hai... par akki paji to deshbhakt hai," to which another user, @IamSamSanyal responds, "Ha lekin Canada ki."

A user named Aamir Obsession also went on to say that had the same thing if any Khan of B-town would have given in public, they would have sent to Lahore. "Koi bhi Khan agar bola hota toh abhi tak Bhakts Lahore ki ticket kat deta." [sic]

It was pretty clear that netizens were simply taking a dig at his old video.

The netizens also made another video of Akshay Kumar viral, in which he can be heard as saying that Toronto is his home. A user named Priyanshu Pandey wrote, "Ye hai aapke rashtrawadi bhakt akshay Kumar jo kamate yahan hai or gungan Canada ka karte hain."

Another user also took a dig at Akshay Kumar and wrote, "KotlerRatanGobhi: "Akshay is like " Jab tak deshbhakti se paise bante rahenge tak mai desh bhakt". Uske baad to apne desh #Canada settle hona hi hai." [sic]

What you think about these reactions of netizens? Do let us know in the comments section below!