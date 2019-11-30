Akshay Kumar And Rohit Shetty Wrap Up Sooryavanshi!

Akshay Kumar, the Khiladi of Bollywood has finally wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming project Sooryavanshi. The movie, which is a cop drama, marks Akshay's first onscreen collaboration with hitmaker Rohit Shetty. The actor recently took the social media to announce that he has wrapped up the final schedule of Sooryavanshi.

The Mission Mangal star posted a picture of himself and director Rohit Shetty sitting on a runway with a helicopter in the background. Akshay Kumar wrote "Last Day, Last Shot, Last Stunt of #Sooryavanshi It's been an incredible experience to be a part of Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe... We're excited for you to witness it at the cinema, it's gonna blow your mind We hope @katrinakaif @itsrohitshetty @karanjohar @reliance.entertainment @rohitshettypicturez @dharmamovies #CapeOfGoodFilm."

Sooryvanshi is the fourth cop film from Rohit Shetty's cinematic universe. The movie, which is said to be an adaptation of a popular South Indian blockbuster, features Katrina Kaif as the female lead. Thus, the movie will mark the Bharat actress's first collaboration with Rohit Shetty and comeback of Akshay-Katrina duo to the silver screen after a very long gap.

Interestingly, the team has revealed that Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif will be recreating the classic song 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' for Sooryavanshi, to the much excitement of their fans. According to the reports, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will reprise their characters DCP Bajirao Singham and Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba from the films Singham and Simmba, in Sooryavanshi.

The highly-anticipated project will feature Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Sikander Kher, Neena Gupta, Nikitin Dheer, Vivan Bhatena, Niharica Raizada, etc., in the supporting roles. Sooryavanshi, which is jointly produced by Karan Johar' Dharma Productions, Rohit Shetty Picturez, Akshay Kumar's Cape Of Good Films, and Reliance Entertainments, has been slated to hit the theatres on 27 March, 2020.