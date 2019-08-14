Akshay Kumar's Witty Response To Phone Call During Mission Mangal Promotions Will Leave You Amused

'Mission Mangal' team has left no stone unturned when it comes to the movie's promotion. They have been interacting with the media ahead of the August 15 release. Having Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Kulhari and Nithya Menen as co-stars, the movie is based on India's first interplanetary expedition, Mars Orbiter Mission.

During a recent media interaction, Akshay along with the co-stars, shared a light-hearted moment when the phone of a reporter rang. It was a huge surprise to the caller and those present during the interaction when Akshay answered the phone. The actor introduced himself to the caller and requested to call back later as they were at an event.

In the video, he can be seen saying, "Krishna Ji, hum log ek press conference mein hai. Main Akshay Kumar bol raha hun." (We are in a press conference; this is Akshay Kumar). His co-stars can also be seen cracking up as he answered the phone.

The video of the incident has been making rounds on social media and fans can't help but remember a similar incident when actor Anushka Sharma did the same thing.

Watch the video here.

Coming back to 'Mission Mangal', Akshay will be playing the role of a senior scientist at ISRO - Rakesh Dhawan; Vidya will be seen as Tara Shinde. Sonakshi will be playing the role of an independent scientist, Eka Gandhi.

'Mission Mangal' narrates the story of scientists in Indian Space Research Organisation, (ISRO) who made Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), a success in 2013.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar has a plethora of projects lined-up such as 'Housefull 4', 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Ikka', 'Sooryavanshi', 'Good News' and 'Laxmmi Bomb'.

For the unversed, 'Mission Mangal' is slated for a box office clash with John Abraham's 'Batla House'.

Video courtesy: Viral Bhayani