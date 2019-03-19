Akshay Kumar: I Don't Want To Stop At One Point And Have A Particular Image

In his close to three-decade-long career in Hindi film industry, Akshay Kumar has established himself as an action star, a pro in comedy and the face of patriotic movies, but the actor says he still has a lot to offer as a performer. The 51-year-old actor said he does not want to get pigeonholed and is looking for opportunities to contribute to various genres in cinema.

"I have a long way to go. I still want to do a lot. I want to keep on working. I don't want to stop at one point and have a particular image. I want to have different kind of images. I'm still discovering myself and have a lot time with myself to do so," Akshay said at a press conference here.

"I have 'Housefull 4' and then I am doing a horror-comedy and then there is 'Sooryavanshi'. I want to do different kind of films and I'm looking for opportunities," he added.

Akshay was in the capital along with actor Parineeti Chopra and director Anurag Singh to promote their upcoming release, Kesari.

The film is based on Battle of Saragarhi, which was fought between the British Indian Army's Sikh Regiment and Afghan tribesmen in 1897.

Akshay said working on Kesari was an emotional experience for him as he feels a strong connect with the love warriors and soldiers have for their motherland.

"Making this film was an emotional experience. Especially, the last 15 minutes of the film were very emotional. But it's been an important journey for me. I am sure it is going to be an emotional experience for the audience as well."

Kesari, produced by Dharma Productions, Azure Entertainment and Cape of Good Films, will hit the theatres on Thursday.

Credits - PTI