Akshay Kumar Says Making Movies With Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Like Going On A Wild Picnic

Akshay Kumar Is All Praises For Bebo

When asked about his working experience with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar told the daily, "Making movies with Bebo is like going on a wild picnic. She is fabulous at everything she does. Even when she goofs up, Kareena is enigmatic."

'Good Newwz' Is A Treat For Akshay-Kareena Fans

He further added, "With sound of one clap, she switches from being a mummy, friend and co-star to a professional queen of cinema. I know fans have been waiting for us to reunite, and nothing could be more perfect than this film for both of us, right now!"

Akshay Kumar On The Trailer Receiving A Thumbs Up From The Audience

"I don't think you can really predict what clicks with the audience. Internally we all loved the trailer, but since you watch it so many times before it's finalised, you tend to lose perspective. I'm glad and grateful that it's doing so well. I believe it's trending since it's day of release. We know that we have a good film in hand, and it's a simple film with a big goof-up which will make you a little teary but will mostly leave you in splits. Good Newwz is high on content, low on budget," the superstar told Hindustan Times.

Speaking About Good Newwz

The film helmed by Raj Mehta, revolves around two married couples who want to have kids and go for IVF (In vitro fertilisation) treatment for the same. However, their reproductive journey takes a hilarious twist and what follows next is a lot of goof-ups. 'Good Newwz' is slated to release on December 27.