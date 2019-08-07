Akshay Kumar Says ‘Money Matters To Me But Only In A Limited Way’

Akshay Kumar is one celeb who, time and again, proves that it is possible that quantity does not lead to a compromise on quality. Unlike other actors in the Hindi film industry, Akshay juggles a handful of film projects every year, and manages to deliver amazing performances. The Khiladi of Bollywood has carved a niche for himself within the industry as one of the most hardworking celebs, and so it came as no surprise when he was named in the Forbes 2019 list of the world's highest paid entertainers!

Akshay Kumar beat world renowned celebs such as Rihanna, Bradley Cooper, Scarlett Johansson, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, and so on, in the Forbes 2019 list of world's highest paid entertainers. The actor got candid about what this means to him in an interview with the Hindustan Times.

He said, "Surely, it feels good. But I just go through the headline and not the detailed copy. On a serious note, money does matter to me but only in a limited way. And I know it's my hard-earned money. I work extremely hard for each and every penny. Money doesn't come easily to you. I have put my sweat and blood for that. So, yes, it does matter to me."

Having acted in off-beat, quirky films such as Kesari, Padman, Holiday, Baby, Naam Shabana and more, no one can box Akshay Kumar as a conventional actor anymore. He is proving this point once again with his upcoming film Mission Mangal. The film revolves around the Indian Space Research Organization scientists, who successfully launched Mangalyaan, India's mission to Mars. The film is directed by Jagan Shakti, and it also stars Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, and Nithya Menen. It is scheduled to hit theatres this Independence Day.

