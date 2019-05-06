TROLLING VIDEO! Akshay Kumar: Toronto Is My Home; After Retiring From Industry I Am Gonna Stay Here

Recently, Akshay Kumar issued an official statement that read, "I really don't understand the unwarranted interest and negativity about my citizenship. I have never hidden or denied that I hold a Canadian passport. It is also equally true that I have not visited Canada in the last seven years."

Post this statement of Akshay Kumar, a video of Akshay Kumar has been doing rounds on the social media and the actor is constantly being trolled for the same! In the video, Akshay Kumar can be heard as saying, "This is my home. Toronto is my home. After I retire from this industry, I'm gonna come back here and stay here".

"Toronto is my home, after I retire from this industry I will settle in Canada" pic.twitter.com/Ypet1U0oBJ — Tarique Anwer (@tanwer_m) May 3, 2019

The video has irked many fans and here's how they reacted..

Abhimanyu Singh: @SinghVAbhimanyu "Poor fellow has to stay in India till he retires. He cannot go to his home which he loves so much bcos of work. I want to contribute from my side and help Akshay retire by never ever watching any movie in which he even has a cameo. Request everyone else to help Akshay retire." [sic] Sabria Balland @sabriaballand "He is a actor, after all!" [sic] Hasan Imam @d005860f4e20431 "Multiple citizenship rakhna Koi gunah nhi hai. Akshay ne kuch galat nhi kiya. Problem tab hoti k agar ye Shahrukh ya Aamir Khan ki baat hoti to "Desh Drohi" Ho jaate." [sic] moody @moody33216674 "Many want to settle outside Ind. Are they less Indians? But still fake ghandhis should be kicked out. They r fake and will remain so." [sic] Many Defended Akshay Kumar DHRUVESH BANSAL @DHRUVESHBANSAL: "But The Fact of The Matter is That He Has Done More For the Country Than Each one fo You will Ever Do!!..Accept It!!" [sic] Sagar D. Nangre @sagarNangre "Sir, aap Indian Ho,lekin alone desh ke lie Kya Kiya Ya Baki jo actors Indian hai unhone Desh ke Lie Kya kiya ulta kuchh to Dushman Desh ko madat karate hai @akshaykumar Sir NE to kahi kisano aur javano ke ghar valo ko madat Di hai ! Shame on your thinking." [sic] Hind @danavdehan "Sure everyone plans for their retirement and plans may change or can b modified. Spend summers in Canada n winters in India - his choice." [sic]

