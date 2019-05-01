English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Akshay Kumar SLAMMED For INSULTING A Reporter When Asked About NOT Voting; Called A HYPOCRITE

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Akshay Kumar gets mercilessly slammed by netizens, when he ignored a question on skipping voting in Mumbai. At a special screening of the film "Blank" on Tuesday, the actor interacted with the media, lauding the movie and the performances of debutantes. However, when the actor was asked why he skipped voting, Akshay simply walked off, saying "Chaliye Beta (lets go, lets go)." Fans feel the actor insulted the reporter with his action and they're anything but impressed. Many slammed the actor while calling him a 'hypocrite' and what not!

    Apurb K Choudhary @beingAPU

    "This was not expected from you Khiladi .. You are a role model, our idol. You should behave properly with media. #AkshayKumar #VoteKarIndia." [sic]

    M.@mikechauhan

    "Chal Beta tera time khatam! Pack your bags for Canada. #AkshayKumar hypocrisy!!" [sic]

    Irsha_kamil @Irshadmak

    "How much money did you make through fake interviews?? #AkshayKumar." [sic]

    Devika Mittal @devikasmittal

    "For the most "deshbhakt" actor, voting or not voting is a small thing. I guess..voting is also apolitical just like your interview with #Modi?.. #AkshayKumar #AkshayInterviewsModi." [sic]

    Lal Bahadur Mandal @lalmandal

    "I can't believe this that #AkshayKumar being a role model for so many Young's didn't vote! If this is true then he should apologise unreservedly to the young citizens of #India. @narendramodi." [sic]

    Manoj @Manoj_9966

    "We live in interesting times. @iamsrk has to prove his patriotism though he can vote @akshaykumar is mascot of patriotism though he can't vote." [sic]

    How Would Akshay React To These Slamming Tweets?

    It's pretty clear that the irony of Akshay skipping voting did not go unnoticed on Twitter, as just last month Modi had tagged the actor in a tweet, asking him to encourage voting. He was in news only a few days ago for his "non-political" interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Read more about: akshay kumar
    Story first published: Wednesday, May 1, 2019, 22:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 1, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue