Akshay Kumar SLAMMED For INSULTING A Reporter When Asked About NOT Voting; Called A HYPOCRITE

"This was not expected from you Khiladi .. You are a role model, our idol. You should behave properly with media. #AkshayKumar #VoteKarIndia." [sic]

"Chal Beta tera time khatam! Pack your bags for Canada. #AkshayKumar hypocrisy!!" [sic]

"How much money did you make through fake interviews?? #AkshayKumar." [sic]

"For the most "deshbhakt" actor, voting or not voting is a small thing. I guess..voting is also apolitical just like your interview with #Modi?.. #AkshayKumar #AkshayInterviewsModi." [sic]

"I can't believe this that #AkshayKumar being a role model for so many Young's didn't vote! If this is true then he should apologise unreservedly to the young citizens of #India. @narendramodi." [sic]

"We live in interesting times. @iamsrk has to prove his patriotism though he can vote @akshaykumar is mascot of patriotism though he can't vote." [sic]

It's pretty clear that the irony of Akshay skipping voting did not go unnoticed on Twitter, as just last month Modi had tagged the actor in a tweet, asking him to encourage voting. He was in news only a few days ago for his "non-political" interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.