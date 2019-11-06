Here's Why Even Negative Reviews Couldn't Stop Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4 From Being A Hit!

Despite getting extremely negative reviews from film critics, Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4 has secured its place in the hit list. It's one of the highest-grossing films of 2019 and while talking to a leading daily, Akshay decoded how Housefull 4 managed to shine despite the chaos around the film.

The actor told Deccan Chronicle, "Have you heard about the forbidden fruit? If any individual is asked not to watch a certain film, then he would want to watch exactly that. That's what happened with this film."

In the same interview, Akshay also admitted that he has nothing against the critics and rather said, "I am thankful that they are the barometer to gauge the success of any film. They make you aware of the temperature of your film. However, every individual watches comedy in a very different manner - while one may not like a particular gag and give it one star, another individual may like it and give it four."

For the unversed, with Housefull 4, Akshay Kumar got his 13th consecutive hit. Speaking of which, he said he is thankful to his fans. Mr Khiladi believes one needs to take part in a variety of films as an actor, and has always challenged himself in that space. He believes that choosing different scripts is the main reason behind his films being successful.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Good Newwzz. The film also casts Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.