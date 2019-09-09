English
    Akshay Kumar Starrer ‘Good News’ Title Changed To ‘Good Newwz’; Makers Announce So On Akki’s B’Day

    Birthday boy Akshay Kumar has a number of movies lined up for him. On his birthday, the actor announced on social media that he will be playing the role of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan in a historical drama, Prithviraj. Another announcement regarding one of his upcoming movies, was made by filmmaker Karan Johar.

    Akshay Starrer ‘Good News’ Title Changed To ‘Good Newwz’

    Karan Johar tweeted on Akshay's birthday, announcing that the title of his film 'Good News' has been changed to 'Good Newwz'. Check out the tweet -

    "Happy birthday @akshaykumar we love you!!!! The GOOD NEWS is that our film #GOODNEWWZ will end the year with a bang!!!! Can't wait for all of you to see it on the 27th of DECEMBER 2019!! @akshaykumar #KareenaKapoorKhan @diljitdosanjh @Advani_Kiara directed by RAJ MEHTA!" (sic)

    KJo is producing the film under the banner of Dharma Productions. Apart from Akshay, Good News also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljeet Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani. It is directed by Raj Mehta.

    Akshay has had a successful year with films Kesari, and Mission Mangal. He will be seen in two more movies this year, Housefull 4, and Good Newwz. Apart from this, Akshay also has Sooryavanshi and Laxmmi Bomb lined up.

    Story first published: Monday, September 9, 2019, 20:17 [IST]
