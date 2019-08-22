Akshay Kumar Takes 4th Spot In Forbes Highest-Paid Actors List 2019, Beats Jackie Chan, Will Smith

Khiladi Kumar is at it again. He has beat the likes of stalwarts like Jackie Chan, Will Smith, Bradley Cooper, etc, to become the fourth richest actor in the world according to the recent rankings released by Forbes for 2019.

With a cumulative worth of $65 million earned in the past year, Akshay trails Dwayne Johnson ($89.4 million), Chris Hemsworth ($76.4 million) and Robert Downey Jr. ($66 million), who take up the first three places.

Akshay also happens to be the only Bollywood actor on the coveted list, having shockingly beat the likes of Jackie Chan ($58 million), Bradley Cooper ($57 million), Adam Sandler ($57 million), Chris Evans ($43.5 million), Paul Rudd ($41 million) and Will Smith ($35 million), who fill up the top 10 positions, in that order.

Akshay Kumar is one of the busiest actors around in B-town and always has a plethora of projects on hand not counting brand endorsements. Therefore, it's no surprise that the actor has not only managed to find himself a place in the top 10 of the coveted list but has also beaten other established superstars with consummate ease.

On the work front, Mission Mangal has been doing exceedingly well at the box office and recently breached the 100-crore mark. There is more to come from the superstar in the form of Laxmmi Bomb, Housefull 4, Bachchan Pandey, Ikka, Sooryavanshi and Good News.

Aside from the fact that the actor pockets crores and crores, he's a philanthropist as well and not long ago made a generous contribution of Rs 2 crore to Assam flood relief.

Here's wishing the actor makes more money and donates more as well!