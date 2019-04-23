English
    Akshay Kumar To Become A Politician? His Cryptic Tweet Suggests He Might Contest Elections!

    By
    |

    Bollywood star Akshay Kumar said he is getting into "unknown and uncharted territory" with something he had not done before, sparking furious speculation on social media that he is about to plunge into politics. Akshay followed up his first tweet with another tweet several hours later, saying he is not contesting elections. But that did little to quell the speculation in this election season.

    Here's What Akshay Kumar Tweeted...

    "Getting into an unknown and uncharted territory today. Doing something I have never done before. Excited and nervous both. Stay tuned for updates," said the actor, who has starred in a series of patriotic and social issue-driven films in recent years.

    Akshay Kumar Became A Face Of Social Issues

    The Bollywood actor of films like Padman and Toilet:Ek Prem Katha has also featured in government ads on issues such as menstrual hygiene, anti-smoking and traffic safety rules.

    He Confirmed He Is Not Contesting Elections!

    After the first tweet in the morning, the actor said he is not contesting elections but kept the suspense alive with a second, cryptic message in the afternoon. "Grateful for all the interest shown in my previous tweet but just clarifying in light of some wild speculation, I am not contesting elections," he said.

    The Speculations Have Still Not Died Down

    Several people on social media said he will enter politics even if he doesn't contest. Many in the industry believe Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is a shout out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pet project Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. With the Lok Sabha elections underway, the star's next moves were hotly debated on social media. Akshay won the National Film Award for his performance in Rustom, in which he played a patriotic Navy officer. The award created some furore as many believed his award was a result of his closeness with the ruling government.

    (PTI News)

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 23, 2019, 10:07 [IST]
