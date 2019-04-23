Akshay Kumar To Become A Politician? His Cryptic Tweet Suggests He Might Contest Elections!

Here's What Akshay Kumar Tweeted...

"Getting into an unknown and uncharted territory today. Doing something I have never done before. Excited and nervous both. Stay tuned for updates," said the actor, who has starred in a series of patriotic and social issue-driven films in recent years.

Akshay Kumar Became A Face Of Social Issues

The Bollywood actor of films like Padman and Toilet:Ek Prem Katha has also featured in government ads on issues such as menstrual hygiene, anti-smoking and traffic safety rules.

He Confirmed He Is Not Contesting Elections!

After the first tweet in the morning, the actor said he is not contesting elections but kept the suspense alive with a second, cryptic message in the afternoon. "Grateful for all the interest shown in my previous tweet but just clarifying in light of some wild speculation, I am not contesting elections," he said.

The Speculations Have Still Not Died Down

Several people on social media said he will enter politics even if he doesn't contest. Many in the industry believe Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is a shout out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pet project Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. With the Lok Sabha elections underway, the star's next moves were hotly debated on social media. Akshay won the National Film Award for his performance in Rustom, in which he played a patriotic Navy officer. The award created some furore as many believed his award was a result of his closeness with the ruling government.