Akshay Kumar To Star In Tamil Blockbuster ‘Kaththi’ Remake ‘Ikka’?

Akshay Kumar is preoccupied with multiple of projects including Sooryavanshi, Good News, Laxmi Bomb and Bachchan Pandey. Currently, the actor is gearing up for his upcoming film, Mission Mangal, which is all set to hit the theatres on August 15. Rumours have been rife that director Jagan Shakti is curious to collaborate with Mr Khiladi once again after Mission Mangal.

Reports suggested that Jagan Shakti will be directing 'Ikka', remake of the 2014 Tamil blockbuster Kaththi that casted Vijay in the lead role.

When director Jagan Shakti was asked about the same, he told the media agency, "It's still in the discussion process, it's not finalised who will do it. The writing is done. We will get to know who's doing what because Akshay sir is also busy. So nothing is finalised."

"No star cast is locked. Akshay sir wanted to see what it is, but again, it's all about dates and other things which need to be figured out. As soon as it's all fixed, I will let everyone know," added the director.

When asked asked what excited him about Kaththi, he said that he wanted to explore the subject because he admires the work of AR Murgadoss and wants to explore his action and song side and make it into a spectacle.