English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Akshay Kumar To Star In Tamil Blockbuster ‘Kaththi’ Remake ‘Ikka’?

    By
    |

    Akshay Kumar is preoccupied with multiple of projects including Sooryavanshi, Good News, Laxmi Bomb and Bachchan Pandey. Currently, the actor is gearing up for his upcoming film, Mission Mangal, which is all set to hit the theatres on August 15. Rumours have been rife that director Jagan Shakti is curious to collaborate with Mr Khiladi once again after Mission Mangal.

    Reports suggested that Jagan Shakti will be directing 'Ikka', remake of the 2014 Tamil blockbuster Kaththi that casted Vijay in the lead role.

    akshay-kumar-to-star-in-tamil-blockbuster-kaththi-remake-ikka

    When director Jagan Shakti was asked about the same, he told the media agency, "It's still in the discussion process, it's not finalised who will do it. The writing is done. We will get to know who's doing what because Akshay sir is also busy. So nothing is finalised."

    "No star cast is locked. Akshay sir wanted to see what it is, but again, it's all about dates and other things which need to be figured out. As soon as it's all fixed, I will let everyone know," added the director.

    When asked asked what excited him about Kaththi, he said that he wanted to explore the subject because he admires the work of AR Murgadoss and wants to explore his action and song side and make it into a spectacle.

    More AKSHAY KUMAR News

    Read more about: akshay kumar
    Story first published: Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 19:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 13, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue