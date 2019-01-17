Akshay- Twinkle's 18th Wedding Anniversary Gets A Hilarious Twist; Courtesy Mrs Funnybones!

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna completed 18 years of marital bliss today. If you thought that the actress who is popularly known as 'Mrs FunnyBones' would post some clicks of 'what her hubby gifted her' to mark her wedding anniversary, then you folks are highly mistaken!

Instead, Twinkle went on a savage spree and listed the number of things she has not received from Khiladi Kumar. Describing their 18 years of togetherness as a 'challenge', Mrs paired each post with the hashtag '18 year challenge' and gave the ongoing #10YearChallenge on Instagram her own twist.

Check out her posts and we bet you wouldn't stop laughing after reading the captions.

Twinkle's Jet Woes Twinkle shared this picture and wrote, "What did your husband give you for your anniversary ? Unfortunately he didn't give me a private jet #18yearchallenge." Hey Akshay, Are You Listening To This? Her next post read, "What did your husband give you for your anniversary ? Unfortunately he didn't give me a date with my childhood crush Rob Lowe #18yearchallenge,' along with this picture. We All Love Ranveer Singh, Don't We? "What did your husband give you for your anniversary? Unfortunately he didn't even give me a freshly wrapped Mr Singh just kept all the hugs for himself #18yearchallenge." But It Was Twinkle's Last Post Which Won Our Hearts The actress penned a heartfelt post and wrote, "What did your husband give you for your anniversary? Fortunately, he gave me 18 years of solid friendship, enough space so I could grow and somehow managed to hold my hand for a large part of the way. This is not the end-apparently we are just on page 120! #18yearchallenge."

For those who ain't aware, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna on January 17 in 2001. Reportedly, the couple first met during a shoot for Filmfare magazine, in Mumbai, where Akshay developed an instant crush on her. Later in an interview he confessed, "I met Twinkle for the first time during a photo session with Jayesh Seth for Filmfare. I still have that photograph. Thank you Filmfare!"

Speaking about what attracted him to Twinkle, he revealed, "Twinkle is one of the most wonderful, talented and head strong women.''

On the other hand, when Twinkle was quizzed why she married Akshay, the actress spilled the beans on Koffee With Karan and said that she was really confident about her film 'Mela' and had told Akshay that she will marry him only if the film fails on the silver screen. The Aamir Khan starrer tanked at the box office and Akshay got his 'dulhaniya' in real life.

