Akshay Kumar And Twinkle Khanna Go On A Dinner Date; Snapped By The Paparazzi

Akshay Kumar went out for dinner with his wife Twinkle Khanna at a popular club in Juhu on Wednesday evening. Akshay looked cool as always. He was sporting a casual avatar, wearing a light grey zip up hoodie with a pair of khaki green cargo pants and white sneakers. He smiled to the cameras when he was snapped. On the work front, Akshay Kumar is all geared up for the release of Kesari, in which he will be starring opposite Parineeti Chopra. The movie is set to release on March 27th.

Twinkle Khanna was also snapped by the paps after her Wednesday night dinner date with her hubby Akshay Kumar. Twinkle looked pretty in a simple black and white dress teamed with black sandals. She carried a green handbag with her.

On the other side of the town, Shabana Azmi was snapped by the paps catching a movie with her husband Javed Akhtar. Shabana Azmi looked elegant as always in a blue and grey kurt and shirt fusion ensemble which she teamed with a pair of jeans.

Javed Akhtar wore a yellow kurta with beige pants and black shoes on the movie date with his wife Shabana Azmi on Wednesday morning.

Last night, Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar were seen at the screening of Zoya Akhtar's new web series Made In Heaven. The two have been very supportive of Zoya in her creative endeavors and have always been seen attending the screenings, and other events related to Zoya web and film projects.