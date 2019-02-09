Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna And Sonam Kapoor Celebrate One Year Of Padman In THIS Way!

It's Been A Year Since Padman

Well, it has been a year since the release of Padman directed by R Balki, and produced by Twinkle Khanna under the Mrs. Funnybones Productions, and Akshay, Twinkle and Sonam have taken to their social media to celebrate this unconventional movie. Check out what they had to say!

Padman Made Akshay Kumar Step Out Of His Comfort Zone

Akshay Kumar gave his heart and soul to the film when it was made, which could be seen by the way he went all in to promote the film on different platforms. Reminiscing the movie and the role it played in his life with regard to changing his perception, Akshay posted this photo on Instagram and wrote, "A film which literally made me step out of my comfort zone but I'd do it again without batting an eyelid if it helped further the cause of menstrual hygiene. #1YearOfPadMan." (sic)

Twinkle's Insta Post On One Year Of Padman

Twinkle Khanna posted this photo on her social media and captioned it, "One man's quest gave so many people wings #Padman hit the screens exactly a year ago and it still feels surreal to be part of @murugaofficial 's amazing journey with my friend #Balki and our wonderful cast @radhikaofficial @sonamkapoor and @akshaykumar." (sic).

Sonam Kapoor's Touching Note

Sonam Kapoor wrote a touching lengthy note on her Instagram, sharing many behind the scenes photos. "One year of our film #padman. Balki sir you've been one of the best people I know besides being one of the best directors I've worked with. Also @akshaykumar sir you've been pushing boundaries like no ones business and it's super inspirational. Your inspiration is obviously @twinklerkhanna and I'd like to give her all your credit! @radhikaofficial hopefully we will be in the same frame one day, right now the same movie will suffice to be featured with such a talent! @pcsreeram sir you captured the reality and beauty so wonderfully ! @swanandkirkire sir "pari" is one of my favourite characters and thanks so much for writing her with so much love.. miss being on the sets of #padman and surrounded by all of you! Last but the most important Arunachalam Muruganantham your story was an important one to tell and thanks for trusting our team for doing it." (sic)