Akshay Kumar Used To Play With Young Kareena On The Sets While Working With Karisma

Kareena Kapoor Khan Lets Out A Secret

Speaking at the event, Bebo revealed, "I was actually behind the camera when Akshay Kumar gave his first ever shot for a movie."

Hearing This, Akshay Went On To Reveal...

"When I was working with Karisma Kapoor back in the day, Kareena was so young that I would lift her up and play with her. And today she is my heroine."

Bebo Confirmed The Fact

She said, "He still does that and he's doing that with all his heroines," further adding, "To me, Akshay is like coming home. He's like family. There is absolute comfort when I work with Akshay."

Now, That's Quite A Revelation!

The 'Kesari' actor further revealed that despite not having an official account on any social media platform, Kareena remains updated about every news related to the film industry. "She has all the inside information on others. She knows who's doing what film and for how much they are getting," said the superstar.