Akshay Kumar Was Shocked When A TV Channel Censored The Word ‘Sperm’ In Good Newwz Promo

Even today, artists in India have to contend with the fact that words, speeches and visuals are censored and watered down to make audiences more comfortable. Recently, when a TV channel censored the word 'sperm' while airing Good Newwz' promo, it left Akshay Kumar shocked.

Akshay is gearing up for the release of his next film, Good Newwz, a comedy of error of sorts when two couples' sperms get mixed up during an In-Vitro Fertilization. While the movie promises to deliver some good laughs, Akshay hopes that above all, it serves to break stigma attached to IVF.

Talking about the censorship of the word 'sperm' by a TV channel, Akshay said in an interview with SpotboyE, "Yes, unfortunately even today people speak in hush tones about IVF. But Good Newwz will go a long way in proving that IVF is indeed a boon."

He added, "I was shocked to know that a TV channel has run our promo with the word sperm beeped in it. If we will do such things, then it defeats the purpose of the entire promo, as our film is based on the very subject and how would anyone understand it - the word sperm comes at least 4-5 times in it."

Akshay is super excited about Good Newwz, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. He has said that this is one of the best films of his career, and that the last twenty minutes of the film are very touching.

Good Newwz is directed by Raj Mehta, and produced by Dharma Productions and Cape Of Good Films. It is scheduled for release on December 27, 2019.

