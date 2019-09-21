Akshay Kumar: When I Do Patriotic Films; I Become A Biopic Meme

Akshay On If Ever He Will Slow Down

Akki has a slew of projects up his alley. When asked if he ever plans to slow down, he quipped, "I didn't even slow down on my holiday this year. My work is my oxygen, my family are my heartbeat and entertaining is in my blood. I know one day I will have to [slow down], but until that day comes I'm going to keep calm and carry on."

On Switching From One Character To Another

"It's every actor's dream to live such a diverse life on the big screen. Comedy, romedy, action, drama, masala... I'm in role-play heaven. I'm more than blessed to do what I do, that's what makes me give my best," he said.

‘I See It As Hungry To Give Whilst I Still Can'

"I make enough movies to employ so many people, to generate so much money for my industry, to entertain the masses as often as I can. No matter how much I do, I still want to do more. Some see it as greedy; I see it as hungry to give whilst I still can," he further said in the interview.

‘When I Do Comedy, I’m Called Mindless…’

Addressing the criticism he gets, Khiladi Kumar said, "No matter what I do, whatever I do next my last efforts are forgotten. When I do comedy, I'm called mindless; when I do action, I'm called repetitive; when I do patriotic films; I become a biopic meme. Basically, when I do anything, someone has something to say as if I'm not trying to be the ‘most diverse man' in the industry at the moment."