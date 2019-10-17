Akshay Kumar Was Worried About His Daughter Nitara Getting Bored During A 17-Hour Train Journey!

Akshay Kumar and the cast of Housefull 4 hopped on a train to promote the movie, and enjoyed a 17-hour journey crisscrossing across the country. Akshay took his cute daughter, Nitara Kumar along with him on the train. He was worried that she might get bored during the long journey, but trust a 7 year old to build a make-shift tent house on a movie train!

Nitara found imaginative ways to keep herself joyfully occupied during the journey. An amused Akshay took to his Instagram to share a video of Nitara engrossed with her tent house creation.

Akshay shared the video and captioned it, "I was a little worried on how to keep the little one entertained on a 17-hour train journey but she managed well, built a tent, jumped on the cushioned berths. In short, she had a ball on the #Housefull4Express."

Other members of Housefull 4 cast, such as Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Chunky Panday, Kirti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde apparently had loads of fun as they journeyed from Mumbai to New Delhi. The entire train was dedicated specifically for Housefull 4 promotions, as part of a new initiative by Indian Railways. The Railways has started this initiative called, 'Promotion on Wheels' which allows films to be publicized, to generate income for the Railway Department.

Check out another video in which the cast is seen grooving to 'Bala' -

Housefull 4 is a re-incarnation take on the previous installments in Housefull franchise. It is directed by Farhad Samaj, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Farhad replaced Sajid Khan, who was the director earlier, after sexual harassment allegations were made against the latter by multiple women. The film is scheduled to have a Diwali release this year, on October 26.

