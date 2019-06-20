English
    Akshay Kumar Would've Been DISAPPOINTED If Any Other Actor Recreated 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani'!

    When it comes to rain songs, Akshay Kumar-Raveena Tandon's iconic song, 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' from Mohra is the first name that comes to your mind. The sizzling chemistry between Akshay and a yellow sari-clad Raveena is hard to match up to and one must say, rains never looked more sexy than this before.

    A few days ago, reports surfaced in that the popular rain song would be recreated for 'Sooryavanshi', Akshay's upcoming film with Rohit Shetty. Well folks, turns out the news is true. Akshay recently took to Twitter to confirm the same and shared how would have been "disappointed" if any other actor was given the opportunity to recreate it.

    'Tip Tip Barsa Paani Is Synonymous With My Career,' Says Akshay

    The actor tweeted, "I would've definitely been disappointed if any other actor would've recreated Tip Tip Barsa Paani,a song which has been synonymous with me & my career & I can't thank Ratan Jain ji enough. At times like these you realize,we may have come a long way but we also go back a long way."

    Akshay-Katrina To Recreate The Magic Of Tip Tip Barsa Paani

    Reportedly, Rohit recently bought the rights of the track and the next schedule of Sooryavanshi will have Akshay and Katrina dancing on the track. Interestingly, the actors featured in Gale Lag Jaa song from De Dana Dan (2009) which took its inspiration from the iconic 'Mohra' song.

    How Akshay's Suggestion Won

    As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, the film's producers initially wanted a remake of Mamata Kulkarni's Bholi Bhali Ladki from Sabse Bada Khiladi, but Akshay's suggestion won.

    Ratan Jain, head honcho of Venus, who has worked with Akshay in several hit films, gave away the rights of the song as Akshay himself is featured in the remake. The report quoted Jain as saying that Sooryavanshi is being made on a big scale, hence they will "definitely take care of the quality of the song."

    Speaking About Sooryavanshi

    The first shooting schedule of the film has already kickstarted in Bangkok and pictures of Akshay from the sets are already going viral on the internet. The Khiladi Kumar plays the role of DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, Chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad. Sooryavanshi will be hitting the theatrical screens on March 27, 2020.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 20, 2019, 15:10 [IST]
