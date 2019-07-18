Akshay Kumar To Donate Rs 2 Crore Towards Relief Work In Assam, Kaziranga National Park

Akshay Kumar on Wednesday pledged Rs 1 crore each towards the Assam CM's Relief Fund and for rescue operations in Kaziranga National Park as the state grapples with flood and torrential rain. All 33 districts of Assam have come under the grip of the deluge, which has so far claimed 17 lives and affected over 45 lakh people.

Akshay took to Twitter to announce that he will be donating to the relief fund set up by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and appealed others to contribute as well. The actor said he will also donate Rs 1 crore to the Kaziranga National Park, which has mostly been submerged in water due to torrential rains.

"Absolutely heartbreaking to know about the devastation by floods in Assam. All affected, humans or animals, deserve support in this hour of crisis. I'd like to donate 1 crore each to the CM Relief Fund & for Kaziranga Park rescue. Appealing to all to contribute @CMOfficeAssam @kaziranga_," Akshay wrote. (-sic)

According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the Brahmaputra river and its tributaries are flowing above the danger level in most of the affected districts, including in Guwahati.

Salman Khan To Launch & Romance Mahesh Manjrekar's Daughter In Dabangg 3

More than 45 lakh people have been affected in 4,620 villages of the state, with 1,01,085 people taking refuge in 226 relief camps. As many as 562 distribution centres have been set up for providing relief to the affected people, it said.

With two persons dying due to landslides triggered by heavy rains, the toll in the current wave of flood has risen to 17, officials said, adding the Army is helping in rescue operations and the BSF has also been called out for assistance in the border districts.

The Kaziranga National Park is home to the world's largest population of Indian one-horned rhinoceroses. Animals such as tigers, elephants, sloth bears, monkeys and musk deer are also found in the forest.

Ninety per cent of the park in Golaghat and Nagaon districts of the state is still submerged with the animals seeking shelter in highlands within the park.