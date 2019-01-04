 »   »   »  Akshaye Khanna On The Accidental Prime Minister: Film-makers & Actors Reserve The Right To Criticise

Film-makers Reserve The Right To Criticise Politicians!

"Rahul Gandhi is the great-grandson of Jawarhlal Nehru. When he comes in front of the camera and tears up an ordinance by the government, the nation didn't like it. India went crazy. As film-makers, we reserve the right to criticise you. It's not something which is not in public domain. It's etched in everyone's mind. If we don't like that behaviour, I have the right to say that," Akshaye told PTI.

Everyone Has The Right To Their Opinion, says Akshaye Khanna

The trailer of the film was shared by BJP's official Twitter handle and irked some Congress leaders, who termed the political-drama as a "propaganda". The 43-year-old actor, son of late veteran actor-BJP MP Vinod Khanna, is aware of the controversy surrounding the film. "Everyone has the right to their opinion. These comments and strong reactions are going to increase after the film is released. It won't die down. That's when the real politics will start," he says.

People Are Allowed To Give Their Views, We Have Freedom!

"If someone makes a statement on anything be it a famous actor, director, author or painter, it is good. People are allowed to give their views, it's their freedom." Akshaye says he can't wait for audience to watch the film, which, he says, is an "honest" take on how things unfolded in the UPA government.

The Release Of The Accidental Prime Minister Is Very Important!

"It's a film which when released, will bring about a big change in the way freedom of speech and expression is viewed in the country and how the world looks at us in terms of freedom of expression and how we look at it ourselves. It's an important day when the film will release because it makes a larger commentary," he adds.