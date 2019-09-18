Akshaye Khanna On Marriage: I’m Not Cut Out For Sharing My Life With A Partner Or Kids

Akshaye Khanna is one of those actors who chooses to work at his own pace and lives life on his own terms. So is opening up his life to somebody else and getting married an option for him? Akshaye says it is most likely not. He feels marriage is a huge commitment and involves a drastic change of lifestyle which he is not ready for. Find out what else he said!

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Akshaye was asked about the prospects of him getting married. He said, "I don't see myself (getting married), I'm not marriage material, as they say. I'm not cut out for that kind of... (we ask if it's commitment)... not that, but that kind of life. It's a commitment, but a drastic lifestyle change. Marriage changes everything. I want full control over my life. When you share your life with somebody else, you can't have full control. You have to give a lot of control away. You share each other's lives."

When asked if that is because he is a private individual who does not want to put himself out there, he said, "It's not got anything to do with any particular aspect of one's life. I'm just like that. It's not one part of someone's life that keeps them a little more private. That's the way I've always been, even as a child! There's no one particular thing holding me back. It's a very natural question to ask I'd imagine."

If not marriage, would he be looking to adopt a child in the future? Akshaye said, "I'm not cut out for that life; for sharing my life. Whether it's getting married, or having kids. That too drastically changes your life. Everything important to you becomes less important, because the child gains utmost importance. That kind of changes life... and those kind of alterations that you have to make in your life are not the things I want to do. I'm not willing to give up. I don't think even in future I will be willing to do (that)."

Akshaye's last movie, Section 375 has earned very good reviews from critics, who are hailing it as a much needed film which addresses a critical issue. The film is based on the Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code which gives a legal definition to the term rape. The movie revolves a courtroom drama in which lawyers argue out the opposing sides of the rape case. Directed by Ajay Bahl, the film also stars Richa Chadha.

MOST READ: Priyanka Chopra Does The 'Red Rose & A Kiss' For Nick Jonas On His Birthday! Watch Video