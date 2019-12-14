Akshaye Khanna: ‘Will Karan Johar Cast Me In His Next Film If I Attend 10 Parties Of His?’

Akshaye Khanna has been in the Hindi film industry for over two decades now to know how networking with influential people does not guarantee work. Contrary to most people's assumptions, socializing with the who's who of Bollywood, does not always mean one will get cast in movies according to Akshaye.

Talking to Navbharat Times, Akshaye said, "Suppose I attend 10 parties hosted by Karan, but is it sure that he will cast me in his next film? Maybe not. I don't think, if someone wants to cast me in his film and if I refuse to attend Karan's parties then he will not cast me, this does not happen."

Akshaye made his debut with Himalay Putra in 1997, and has since starred in some notable films such as Dil Chahta Hai, Taal, Race, and Humraaz. Although he became a little sporadic with his work in the last decade, Akshaye has done only those films which mean something to him, and has made quite an impression with his performances in Ittefaq, Mom, and The Accidental Prime Minister. He was last seen in Section 375, a courtroom drama about a high profile rape case, in which he plays a defence lawyer, starring opposite Richa Chaddha.

Next, he will be seen in 'Sab Kushal Mangal', a comedy film which also stars debut actors Priyaank K Sharma, and Riva Kishan. With this film, Akshaye will be returning to the comedy genre after a long time. When asked why he wasn't seen in any comedy films for some time, Akshaye said, "For the past few years, several films with double meaning dialogues have been released in the name of comedy films," adding that he did not want to be associated with films with adult humour which could not be viewed by family audiences.

Sab Kushal Mangal is directed by first-time director Karan Vishwanath releases on January 3, 2020.

ALSO READ: Akshaye Khanna On Marriage: I'm Not Cut Out For Sharing My Life With A Partner Or Kids

ALSO READ: Blast From The Past: Karan Johar: I Should Be Slapped For Making Another Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham