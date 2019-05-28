Ali Abbas Zafar DEFENDS Salman Khan: He Isn't 'Dragging' Priyanka Chopra In Bharat Promotions
For those who ain't aware, Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra were supposed to share screen space together in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat. The makers had even made the official announcement regarding the same. However, at the last minute, the 'Quantico' actress quit the film as she was all set to tie the knot with her singer-beau Nick Jonas. Eventually, Katrina Kaif stepped into her shoes to play the role of Kumud.
Meanwhile, Salman's recent comment on Priyanka earned him a lot of backlash on social media where the netizens slammed him for unnecessarily targeting the actress and 'dragging' her into the film's promotions. Meanwhile, in a recent interview, director Ali Abbas Zafar clarified that the superstar's statement was misinterpreted.
I Don't Think Salman Khan Is Dragging Priyanka Even Priyanka Chopra Knows - Ali Abbas Zafar
Ali Abbas Zafar Comes To Salman Khan's Rescue
In one of the video interviews, when Ali was asked to comment on Priyanka's fans' statement where he said that Salman is dragging the actress in all his interviews, the filmmaker said, "I don't think bhai (Salman Khan) is dragging Priyanka into anything. Bhai has a wicked sense of humour and he's taking the situation accordingly. Priyanka is a very close friend of ours, there's nothing against her and we really wish all the best for her happiness."
Salman's Shocking Statement About Priyanka
In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, speaking about Priyanka, the superstar had said, "Over Bharat, she chose USA in the ‘nick' of time. She has worked all her life so hard and when she got the biggest film of her life, she dumped the film and got married. Hats off! Usually people leave the husbands for this."
Salman's Sly Digs At Priyanka
At the 'Bharat' Zinda song launch event, when Katrina was speaking about her experience working with Ali Abbas Zafar, Salman interrupted her to add, "Thank you Priyanka". During an earlier Facebook Live chat hosted by Ali, when Salman was speaking about how she prepared for her role when the actor cut in to add, "Priyanka didn't give us much time."
The Superstar Was Ready To Adjust The Shooting Schedule Dates For The Actress
More recently in an interview, the actor was quoted as saying, "She spoke to me saying, ‘Nick (American actor-singer Nick Jonas) has proposed to me and I want to get married, so there will be some date issues'. I said, ‘Sure, get married, we can adjust those two, three days. Then she said that she does not want to do the film."
