Ali Abbas Zafar DEFENDS Salman Khan: He Isn't 'Dragging' Priyanka Chopra In Bharat Promotions

Ali Abbas Zafar Comes To Salman Khan's Rescue

In one of the video interviews, when Ali was asked to comment on Priyanka's fans' statement where he said that Salman is dragging the actress in all his interviews, the filmmaker said, "I don't think bhai (Salman Khan) is dragging Priyanka into anything. Bhai has a wicked sense of humour and he's taking the situation accordingly. Priyanka is a very close friend of ours, there's nothing against her and we really wish all the best for her happiness."

Salman's Shocking Statement About Priyanka

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, speaking about Priyanka, the superstar had said, "Over Bharat, she chose USA in the ‘nick' of time. She has worked all her life so hard and when she got the biggest film of her life, she dumped the film and got married. Hats off! Usually people leave the husbands for this."

Salman's Sly Digs At Priyanka

At the 'Bharat' Zinda song launch event, when Katrina was speaking about her experience working with Ali Abbas Zafar, Salman interrupted her to add, "Thank you Priyanka". During an earlier Facebook Live chat hosted by Ali, when Salman was speaking about how she prepared for her role when the actor cut in to add, "Priyanka didn't give us much time."

The Superstar Was Ready To Adjust The Shooting Schedule Dates For The Actress

More recently in an interview, the actor was quoted as saying, "She spoke to me saying, ‘Nick (American actor-singer Nick Jonas) has proposed to me and I want to get married, so there will be some date issues'. I said, ‘Sure, get married, we can adjust those two, three days. Then she said that she does not want to do the film."