Ali Abbas Zafar On Bharat's Huge Opening: I Have Tried To Present Salman Khan As A Totally New Hero

Ali's Reaction On Bharat's Impressive First Day BO Collection

A hugely ecstatic Ali said, "We always wanted to make a film for the entire country to come and celebrate the spirit of Eid and the first day only validates our intent and effort to make a film that India can be truly entertained by."

Bharat Presents Salman In A Different Avatar

Ali is the youngest director to boast of two back to back 300 crore blockbusters (Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai) to his credit. Only Rajkumar Hirani also has two 300 crore plus films (Sanju and Pk) to his credit. Ali dared to present India's favourite bhai in a different avatar that the muscle-flexing, gun-totting avatar that he is loved for and looks like audiences have given two big thumbs up for his vision.

The Director Is Ecstatic That The Audience Liked Their Attempt

Ali further said, "It is humbling to be showered this kind of love by audiences. I have tried to present Salman Khan in a totally new light and as a totally new hero with Bharat and I'm ecstatic that audiences have liked our attempt to make Bharat a thoroughly entertaining joyride that also has its soul in the right place."

Ali Calls Bharat A 'True Blue' Hindi Film

For Hindi film industry that's been battling Hollywood to put up big opening and lifetime numbers, Bharat's opening is a huge result for the homegrown industry. Ali says, "Bharat is a true blue Hindi film that we all love to see and enjoy with our friends and families and it gives me immense joy seeing the lovely reactions of people in our theatres."