Ali Abbas Zafar On Reports Of His Fall-out With Salman Khan
Ali Abbas Zafar has given three blockbuster movies (Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat) with Salman Khan. Their latest release Bharat has already crossed Rs 200 crore at the box office. Recently, there were reports about his fall-out with the superstar. When Ali was asked about the same by a leading daily, he said, ''I don't need to answer anyone because we know what our relationship stands for. I have never seen anyone write an article saying 'oh, things are great between Salman and Ali' but people only want to write that things are not great. They are more interested in writing wrong things about people.''
How Ali & Salman Became Friends
''I was an assistant director on Marigold (the 2007 Salman-starrer) but our first interaction happened while I was directing Gunday and he was shooting for Ek Tha Tiger. Katrina, who is close to both of us, introduced us. He heard Gunday's story, and reacted positively to it, saying it's a typical mainstream potboiler.''
I Treat Salman Like An Elder Brother
''He is like family to me. I treat him like an elder brother. The maturity in my work comes from his experience. When you do a film with Salman Khan, you can't alienate a section of audience.''
SK & I Decided To Do A Different Film
Talking about Bharat, the director said, ''Since Sultan and Tiger were big blockbusters, SK and I decided to team up on a film that's different. We were aware that the new film's business might not be the same as Sultan or Tiger Zinda Hai as we were on a slightly unconventional route.''
Bharat Has Not Done Similar Business As Our Previous Films
''At the box-office, it has not done similar business as our previous films but is still a big moneyspinner for everyone associated. Not all films are meant to make Rs 300 crore at the box-office.''