Ali Abbas Zafar On Reports Of His Fall-out With Salman Khan

How Ali & Salman Became Friends

''I was an assistant director on Marigold (the 2007 Salman-starrer) but our first interaction happened while I was directing Gunday and he was shooting for Ek Tha Tiger. Katrina, who is close to both of us, introduced us. He heard Gunday's story, and reacted positively to it, saying it's a typical mainstream potboiler.''

I Treat Salman Like An Elder Brother

''He is like family to me. I treat him like an elder brother. The maturity in my work comes from his experience. When you do a film with Salman Khan, you can't alienate a section of audience.''

SK & I Decided To Do A Different Film

Talking about Bharat, the director said, ''Since Sultan and Tiger were big blockbusters, SK and I decided to team up on a film that's different. We were aware that the new film's business might not be the same as Sultan or Tiger Zinda Hai as we were on a slightly unconventional route.''

Bharat Has Not Done Similar Business As Our Previous Films

''At the box-office, it has not done similar business as our previous films but is still a big moneyspinner for everyone associated. Not all films are meant to make Rs 300 crore at the box-office.''