Fallout Between Salman Khan & Ali Abbas Zafar Over 'Bharat' Editing? Director Speaks Up
Salman Khan's latest film 'Bharat' which released on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr received a bumper opening at the box office and crossed the 50 crore mark in just two days. The film which is an Indian adaptation of the Korean film 'Ode To My Father' has been given a thumbs up by the audience and the critics alike. Also, Bharat has turned out to be Salman Khan's biggest grosser at the box office till date beating Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.
Amidst all this, a rumour about a fall-out between the director Ali and Salman Khan started doing the rounds on the internet. While speaking with Pinkvilla, Ali finally set the record straight.
For Those Who Ain't Aware
It was being said that Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar had a major argument over the editing of Bharat.
Ali Denied All The Rumours
The filmmaker told Pinkvilla, "These are completely false and baseless rumours. Salman Bhai is like an elder brother to me and everyone knows we consider each other family."
Meanwhile, The Director Also Has Some Good News For Salman Fans
After the success of Bharat, Ali Abbas Zafar is planning to team up for yet another film. He further added, "And everyone who's spreading such reports, I just have one thing to tell. Salman and I have already discussed a couple of things and he will soon be spending a lot of time again with me on a project."
Ali Abbas Zafar On Bharat's Success
The filmmaker was earlier quoted as saying, "It's humbling to be showered this kind of love by audiences. I have tried to present Salman Khan in a totally new light and as a totally new hero with Bharat and I'm ecstatic that audiences have liked our attempt to make Bharat a thoroughly entertaining joyride that also has its soul in the right place."
Ali Abbas Zafar DEFENDS Salman Khan: He Isn't 'Dragging' Priyanka Chopra In Bharat Promotions