Fallout Between Salman Khan & Ali Abbas Zafar Over 'Bharat' Editing? Director Speaks Up

For Those Who Ain't Aware

It was being said that Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar had a major argument over the editing of Bharat.

Ali Denied All The Rumours

The filmmaker told Pinkvilla, "These are completely false and baseless rumours. Salman Bhai is like an elder brother to me and everyone knows we consider each other family."

Meanwhile, The Director Also Has Some Good News For Salman Fans

After the success of Bharat, Ali Abbas Zafar is planning to team up for yet another film. He further added, "And everyone who's spreading such reports, I just have one thing to tell. Salman and I have already discussed a couple of things and he will soon be spending a lot of time again with me on a project."

Ali Abbas Zafar On Bharat's Success

The filmmaker was earlier quoted as saying, "It's humbling to be showered this kind of love by audiences. I have tried to present Salman Khan in a totally new light and as a totally new hero with Bharat and I'm ecstatic that audiences have liked our attempt to make Bharat a thoroughly entertaining joyride that also has its soul in the right place."