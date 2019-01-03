 »   »   »  Ali Abbas Zafar Talks About Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif's Special Bond

English
    Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are uniting once again for Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat. During an interaction with a leading film magazine, Ali spoke about the sweet bond that the ex-lovers share. He said, "She'd (Katrina would) get Salman for the selfies," adding, "Salman is a great person to have around too. It's always entertaining to be with him."

    Talking about Katrina Kaif's growth as an actor, he said, '"Whatever Katrina went through professionally and personally in the past seven years affected Zoya (Katrina's character in Tiger Zinda Hai) on camera. I was pleasantly surprised with the kind of maturity she brought to her role."

    Salman Urged Ali To Make Bharat

    ''Though I loved the script, I told him, ‘Bhai, I'm not good at adaptations because till the time I don't write my own stuff, I don't know whether I'll be able to direct it well. I shared what I had in mind and why I wanted Bharat as the title. He said it worked for him. That's how Bharat happened.''

    He Is A Great Listener

    ''It's a different film for both of us. Something Salman's gonna push himself hard to get right. That's exciting because the film is unexplored territory. The good thing about Salman is that he's a great listener, he will hear you out because it's your film. After that he'll be like, ‘I'm gonna stand by you but as an experienced person this is what I think'.''

    Salman Troubles The People He Loves

    ''That gives me a different point of view. He's supportive. He's always there when you need his advice. He has the most wicked sense of humour. People feel intimidated by him but he's extremely funny. He can mimic other actors perfectly. But his finest quality is that he's an honest person. If he doesn't like something, he's not gonna disguise it. Also, I guess, he troubles the people he loves. If he doesn't like you, he'll never trouble you."

    On Directing Bharat

    "I hope we can do justice to it. Everyone, from the cast and the crew is working together to bring the best film out on Eid, 2019. We're not leaving any stone unturned."

    Story first published: Thursday, January 3, 2019, 17:12 [IST]
