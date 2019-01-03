 »   »   »  Ali Abbas Zafar On PeeCee’s Exit From Bharat: We Know The Reality & Are Extremely Happy For Her

Director Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming film Bharat is one of the most anticipated films of 2019. Starring the popular pairing of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, fans are buzzing with excitement for the movie. But Katrina Kaif's entry was marked only by the dropping out of Priyanka Chopra from the project. Salman and Priyanka were last seen together on screen over a decade ago in God Tussi Great Ho, and everyone was keen to see them together again. Ali Abbas Zafar had left a cryptic tweet hinting at the reason why Priyanka had to back out. In a recent interview, he clarified what he meant by that tweet. Read on!

Announcing that Priyanka Chopra had exited from Bharat, director Ali Abbas tweeted, "Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special, she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her ... Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life." This tweet became viral as it left fans wondering what he meant by 'Nick of time'.

In an interview with Filmfare, Ali Abbas Zafar was asked to clarify what he meant by his tweet, especially the part 'Nick of time'. He said, "Well, well, well... there were a lot of things that she was busy with. But I'm not gonna say anything more about my 'nick in time' comment on Twitter. We all know the reality and the truth of the situation. As I've always maintained, we, as team Bharat, are extremely happy for Priyanka and where she's in life right now."

Reportedly, the producers of the movie were upset with

Priyanka's decision to back out from the movie. Clarifying this, Ali Abbas further said, "And whether it was the producers, Salman or me, as adults we understood

her reasons and let her go."

"There's only happiness between us. We're friends and will always be friends," he added.

Talking about Katrina's entry into the movie, Ali said, "Katrina loved the script. She's busy with three big films, Thugs Of Hindostan, Zero and ABCD3. But she somehow squeezed in our dates. There have been some amendments in her character." Fans have enjoyed Katrina and Salman's pairing on screen in movies such as Yuvvraaj, Tiger Zinda Hai and so on.

Bharat is scheduled to release on June 5th, 2019.

